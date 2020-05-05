Alice Marie Revella (Valiquette) passed away May 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Alice was born November 9, 1935 to George and Marie Erwin of Loudonville, NY. Alice loved bowling, NASCAR, Detroit Red Wings Hockey and vacationing on the New England coast. Alice worked at the Glenville Price Chopper Deli for many years and rose to Assistant Manager and was loved by all her customers. Alice is survived by her five children, Kevin (Deborah) Valiquette, Cynthia Valiquette, Donald (Heidi) Valiquette, Lisa (Daryl) Horvath, Paul (Christine) Valiquette. Alice is also survived by her six grandchildren, Scott (Cassandra) and Garrett Valiquette, Michael-Paul and Nicholas Croce, Hannah Valiquette and Kyle Valiquette and Brittany Carnevale and three great grandchildren. The Valiquette family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at The Saratoga Skilled Care Nursing Home for their caring, professional services. Services will be held at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral home, Scotia New York for the immediate family followed by her internment at St. Anthony's Cemetary, Glenville, New York. We ask that in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 5, 2020.