Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
Scotia, NY
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Bekkerirng-Ellis Funeral Home
Scotia, NY
Alice R. Nugent


1922 - 2020
Alice R. Nugent Obituary
Alice R. Nugent, 97, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Alice was born in Bronx, NY on October 14, 1922, the daughter of Jennie and Robert Miller, of Ireland. She lived in Massachusetts, Ohio, Connecticut, and most recently resided at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Rotterdam, NY. Alice loved poodles, and at one point bred dogs. She loved cardinals, reading (especially mysteries), and loved eating ice cream. Alice was predeceased by her husband, John. She is survived by her children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home in Scotia on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Bekkerirng-Ellis Funeral Home. Interment will occur at a later date in Connecticut.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
