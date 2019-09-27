Home

Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
7520 ALOMA AVE
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 677-5091
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
7520 ALOMA AVE
Winter Park, FL 32792
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Park
2300 Temple Dr
Winter Park, FL
View Map
Alice S. Hyson, 94, of Winter Park, FL, passed away on September 15, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1925 in Schenectady, New York to George and Susan Hyson. Alice was a retired member of the United States Navy. During her service she was a Personnelman working in education and as a recruiter. She helped many young woman begin their careers in the Navy. She was also a member of the American Legion, the Fleet Reserve Association, and several organizations for military women. Alice had a passion for boating and a love for Disney. She is survived by her brother, George W. Hyson Jr., and three nephews and two nieces. A funeral service will be held in her honor at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home Goldenrod Chapel, 7520 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. She will be laid to rest Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Park 2300 Temple Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
