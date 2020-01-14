|
Mrs. Alice W. Lake, 92, of Arkell Hall, formerly of Fort Plain, NY, passed away January 11, 2020 at Palatine Nursing Home. Born on February 22, 1927, in the Town of Minden, she was the daughter of Mr. Luzerne S. Brown and Doris June Chamberlain Brown, who both predeceased her. She was a lifetime area resident. Mrs. Lake attended Fort Plain Schools, and on September 27, 1947 at the Fort Plain United Methodist Church married Churchill S. Lake, a union that lasted until his passing on March 4, 2014. Mrs. Lake had started working at Luxary Knitting in Fort Plain, then went to work in the Fort Plain school cafeteria. In her "semi-retirement" she worked at Nelsons Dry Cleaners in Fort Plain. Mrs. Lake was a charter member of the Fort Plain VFW Ladies Auxiliary #3275, and member of the former Fort Plain Eastern Star. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, but most of all she always looked forward to seeing and taking care of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her Brothers, Luzerne, and Alton Brown; her twin sister, Avis Hufnail; and her grandson, Keith von Wellsheim. Mrs. Lake is survived by her son, Harold Lake; daughters, Karen and her husband, Richard Hawes, Jude and her husband, Mark von Wellsheim; a sister, Helen Luongo; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Chapel of Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317, with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. Please consider contributions in memory of Mrs. Alice W. Lake to a . Please sign the online guestbook for Mrs. Lake at www.houghtalingandsmith.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020