Alice G. Young, 101, formerly of Schenectady, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Alice was born on February 9, 1918 in Tennessee the daughter of the late Lawrence and Clara Grimmer of Watertown, NY. Her family returned to New York when she was 7, where she attended public schools in Schenectady and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1935. She then attended Russell Sage College in Troy and later worked for the Niagara Mohawk Corporation. Alice retired from NYS Dept. of Taxation and Finance in 1986 after 30 years of service as a tax examiner. On May 8, 1948 Alice and her husband, Robert H. Young "Bob", also of Schenectady were married in St. Luke's Catholic Church. Bob predeceased Alice in 2004. Alice was an avid traveler and enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Madeline Sophie Parish in Guilderland, where she was a member of the Faith Sharing Community and the Christ Child Society. She is survived by her daughter, Marianne Jacobson of Warren, PA and her son, [Rev.] Robert H. Young of St. Petersburg, FL; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her son [Rev] Robert H. Young on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Madeline Sophie Parish. Entombment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Madeline Sophie Parish, 3500 Carmen Rd., Schenectady, NY 12303.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019