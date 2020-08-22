1/1
Allen D. Packard Jr.
1942 - 2020
Allen D. Packard Jr., age 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Elmira, NY on July 4th, 1942 to the late Allen D. Packard Sr. and Margaret (Doty) Packard. After high school graduation, Allen enlisted in the US Navy. He honorably served his country from 1961-1965 and was discharged as an E4. Allen received the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. When he returned home, he moved to Latham, NY, started his life as a family man and began his work as a draftsman at Universal Steel in Schenectady. He married Terry Bushnell Packard on December 30, 1988 and together they lived in the Clifton Park-Halfmoon area. In 1993 Allen started his own company, Al Packard Drafting Services, where he continued to showcase his talents happily up to the present. He was always grateful for the company of his family and friends. He relished their times together fishing, camping and cruising the seas. In his early years, Allen enjoyed playing racquetball and keeping active. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Terry (Bushnell) Packard; children Allen David Packard III, John "JD" (Caroline Pingelski) Packard, Marybeth Packard Phifer; step-son Allan E. (Tammy) Pickett, II ; brother Gary (Carol) Packard and grandchildren Josslyn, JJ, Cameron, Ashley, and Emma. He will also be missed dearly by his surviving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the former husband of Judith Crosby Packard. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Allen's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 21, 2020
Al was such a nice guy and a gentleman. No words could ever express how very sorry we are for the passing of this fine man. May you all take comfort in your memories and knowing he is safe in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior.
Phyllis & Peter Fylak
Friend
