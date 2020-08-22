Allen D. Packard Jr., age 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Elmira, NY on July 4th, 1942 to the late Allen D. Packard Sr. and Margaret (Doty) Packard. After high school graduation, Allen enlisted in the US Navy. He honorably served his country from 1961-1965 and was discharged as an E4. Allen received the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. When he returned home, he moved to Latham, NY, started his life as a family man and began his work as a draftsman at Universal Steel in Schenectady. He married Terry Bushnell Packard on December 30, 1988 and together they lived in the Clifton Park-Halfmoon area. In 1993 Allen started his own company, Al Packard Drafting Services, where he continued to showcase his talents happily up to the present. He was always grateful for the company of his family and friends. He relished their times together fishing, camping and cruising the seas. In his early years, Allen enjoyed playing racquetball and keeping active. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Terry (Bushnell) Packard; children Allen David Packard III, John "JD" (Caroline Pingelski) Packard, Marybeth Packard Phifer; step-son Allan E. (Tammy) Pickett, II ; brother Gary (Carol) Packard and grandchildren Josslyn, JJ, Cameron, Ashley, and Emma. He will also be missed dearly by his surviving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the former husband of Judith Crosby Packard. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice
