Allen G. Farrand, passed away on August 26, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Worcester, VT he was the son of the late Fred and Ada Farrand. Allen grew up in Vermont and attended People's Academy High School in Morrisville, VT. He went on to obtain his bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree from Albany State in administration. Allen worked many years as a School Administrator for Schenectady City Schools. After retirement, Allen worked at the Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth. He was an avid outdoors man enjoying hunting and fishing. Allen also enjoyed making grandfather clocks and his dogs over the years. Allen is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Mark (Marcy), Scott, Lisa, Heidi Farrand and Kristel (John) McKanna and their families. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Allen. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Allen was predeceased by his brother, Merbon Farrand and his sister, Barbara Emerson. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church 331 Seward Pl., Schenectady, NY. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Allen's name to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019