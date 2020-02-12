|
Allen K. Handy died at The Home of the Good Shepherd on February 10, 2020 just ten days short of his 90th birthday. Born in Schenectady, NY on February 24, 1930, he was predeceased by his parents, E. Edison and Frieda Krom Handy and his brother Edison H. Handy. Allen served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked at Wallace's Department Store, Denby's, Vogel Van Lines, and retired from the Center for Disability Services, 25 years ago. Allen was a lifelong active member of the Rotterdam United Methodist Church (formerly Fishers). He served as chairman of the Board of Trustees for many years and was on several other church committees. Allen was married for 68 years to his wife, Phyllis Handy who survives him. He is also survived by his children Sandra Miller and her husband Joel, David Handy and his wife Paula, and Laurence Handy and his wife Kathy; grandchildren Joel Handy, Todd Handy, Alyssa Gates, Deborah Crouse and Emily Cohen; great grandchildren Flora Gates, Isla Cohen, Eliza Handy, Benjamin and Scarlett Frymoyer. Allen had many nieces and nephews, but Nancy Langlie was especially beloved by him. A private graveside service will be held in Arms Cemetery, Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts in the Spring. Memorial contributions in memory of Allen may be made to the Rotterdam United Methodist Church, 1915 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam, NY 12306. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020