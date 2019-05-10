Home

Monday, May 13, 2019
Allen Propper, 73, of Rotterdam, NY, passed away in Bradenton, Florida after a long illness. Al was a U.S. Navy veteran, employed with G.E. for 37 years, active with Rotterdam Little League, and served as vice president of Rotterdam Babe Ruth. Al was also an avid bowler with Edgewood Independent League for many years. Al was survived by his wife of 50 years, Candyce; his sons, Chad Propper (Jamie), of Rotterdam, and Curt Propper (Amanda), of Rotterdam. Daughter, Sara Curtin (John), of Rotterdam. Also survived by six grandchildren, Sierra, EJ, Masen, Kayden, Warren, and Everett. Memorial services will be held Monday, May 13th at 11 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or Hospice of Schenectady, 1411 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12308.
Published in The Daily Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019
