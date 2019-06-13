Allen T. Braswell Jr. "Buzz", 96, passed away June 11, 2019 at home with his family at his side. Born in Bessemer, Alabama, he was the son of the late Allen and Mary Braswell. Allen was a Navy veteran and trained as a Navy pilot. Buzz obtained both a mechanical and electrical engineering degree from Auburn University. He retired after many years from General Electric as a Large Steam Turbine Engineer. Buzz was an avid skier and tennis player. He was the 99th person to climb all 46 of the Adirondack Peaks over 4,000 feet. Allen served on the National Ski Patrol at the Hickory Hill Ski Center and taught first aid for many years. Buzz enjoyed dining at the Glenville Queen and was an avid supporter of the arts at Proctor's Theater and SPAC. Allen was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Braswell, on July 14, 2016. Together they shared 63 years of marriage. Allen and Joyce were the best parents and are missed. Buzz is survived by his sons, Robert L. and Harvey A. Braswell (Tess); and two grandchildren, Jia-Lin and Trent Braswell; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Leonard Braswell and sister, Elaine Sox. Calling hours for Allen will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from June 13 to June 15, 2019