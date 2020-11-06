Alma C. Perrotte, 84, of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia. Interment will follow at Park Cemetery, Scotia. Masks will be required and all current COVID-19 regulations will be followed. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Daily Gazette. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
.