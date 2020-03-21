|
Alma Elizabeth Polsinelle, 91, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Josephine Uttberg. Having grown up on a dairy farm, her early childhood years were full and happy ones with siblings, playful activities, and family gatherings with family and friends. She had a great love for animals and most often could be found in the barns, just sitting and petting the cows or leading them around the yard with all her pet kitties following her. Alma was a 1945 graduate of Scotia Glenville High School. After graduation, she worked at GE as a telephone operator. She married her beloved late husband Albert L. Polsinelle, who was the love of her life, on September 4, 1949 at the First United Methodist Church of Schenectady, where they were long-time members. Together Alma and Al shared 66 years of blissful marriage and spent joyful time traveling, including many trips down south to visit family. Alma was a wonderful cook and baker and she loved hosting their annual Christmas party at their home every year with all their relatives. She found much enjoyment playing the organ and played it beautifully. She enjoyed stamp collecting, was an antique dealer, and had a passionate love for animals. Alma was also an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching all their baseball games. Alma liked spending time socializing with many of her friends, but above all she loved the time she was able to spend with her family. In her last couple of years at the Glendale Nursing Home, she shared many tender moments with her son, daughter, and grandchildren who visited her daily. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the many caring nurses and aides who cared for her during her stay at the Glendale Home. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Larry Polsinelle and Lynn Harkness. Alma is also survived by her grandchildren, Bradley and Brian (Amanda) Harkness and Katie (Aaron) Daniels; great-grandchildren, Landen Harkness, Holden Harkness, Lilliana, Logan and Everly Daniels; sister-in-law, Jane Uttberg along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Albert, Alma was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Scott Harkness, daughter-in-law, Janice Polsinelle, siblings Clarence (Kay) Uttberg, Lester (Anne) Uttberg, Paul (Thelma) Lange, Richard (Kate) Lange, Edward Uttberg, Lena (Clint) Shaver and Olive (Gordie) Clute. Due to health concerns of the COVID-19, funeral services will be private at this time. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Scotia. A memorial celebration of Alma's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alma's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302 or to any non-kill animal shelter. Online guestbook and condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020