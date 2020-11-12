Alma Grace Lee, 94, of Grooms Rd. died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at her home in the loving care of her family. She was born in Raparius, NY on May 2, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Orlando and Laura Twiss Millington. Alma was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Lee who died on June 27, 1995. She was a house wife and homemaker. Alma was an avid knitter and quilter but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park. She is the devoted mother of James E. (June) Lee of Clifton Park, NY, Gene O. Lee of Mechanicville, NY, Patricia (Ralph) Smaldone of Rexford, NY, Daniel (Lorrie) Lee of Ballston Spa, NY, Billy Dorrough of Clifton Park, NY, Susan (Carl) Aldrich of Warrensburg, NY and the late Charles Lee; also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. A calling hour will precede the funeral service in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery, Jonesville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Reformed Church 1010 Route 146 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com