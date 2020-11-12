1/
Alma Grace Lee
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma Grace Lee, 94, of Grooms Rd. died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at her home in the loving care of her family. She was born in Raparius, NY on May 2, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Orlando and Laura Twiss Millington. Alma was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Lee who died on June 27, 1995. She was a house wife and homemaker. Alma was an avid knitter and quilter but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park. She is the devoted mother of James E. (June) Lee of Clifton Park, NY, Gene O. Lee of Mechanicville, NY, Patricia (Ralph) Smaldone of Rexford, NY, Daniel (Lorrie) Lee of Ballston Spa, NY, Billy Dorrough of Clifton Park, NY, Susan (Carl) Aldrich of Warrensburg, NY and the late Charles Lee; also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. A calling hour will precede the funeral service in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery, Jonesville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Reformed Church 1010 Route 146 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral
10:00 AM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved