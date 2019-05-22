Alma Rosemary Blohm, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born in Lincoln, NE, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Della (Truesdell) Paul. Alma graduated from Sterling College, in Sterling, Kansas, with a BS in Chemistry in 1947. She worked at TWA and General Motors in Kansas City, where she met her husband, the late Edward G. Blohm. They married shortly after and moved to Schenectady in 1956. Alma loved being a homemaker and raising her three daughters, only returning to work to help put them through college. Alma later retired from GE Research in Niskayuna after 15 years of employment. She enjoyed everything retirement had to offer, especially spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and visiting with friends around the world. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed history and music. Alma was predeceased by her loving husband in 2013, the late Edward G. Blohm. She was the loving mother of Catherine M. Taylor and her husband, Bill of Jay, NY, Margaret Blohm and her husband, Steve Stoessel of Niskayuna and Jeannette Blohm of Rotterdam; cherished grandmother of Matthew Taylor of Chicago, Mark Stoessel of Rochester and Anne Stoessel of Niskayuna; and the beloved aunt to Elizabeth Paul of Hagerstown, Maryland. Alma's family is very appreciative and would like to thank The Community Hospice of Schenectady for their kindness and care. The family will receive visitors Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady, with a service to follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alma's memory may be made to the Schenectady Inner City Mission, 1055 Wendell Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 22, 2019