Alvin D. Schwartz, MD, passed away at his home in Niskayuna on Tuesday, February 25 at the age of 87 after a slow, gentle decline from dementia. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Pauline W. Schwartz (known as Polly), daughter, Judith (Tony Eprile), of Bennington, VT, son, Frederic (Carin), of London, UK and Forres, Scotland, grandsons, Brendan, Julius, and Benjamin, and brother, Joseph, of Florida. A longtime local physician, he was known for his kindness and diagnostic skills. Alvin, affectionately called Moose by close family, was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in the Bronx. He attended Bronx High School of Science, where he was valedictorian, Columbia University, and New York University School of Medicine. He was a medic in the Air Force, where he was an expert marksman, achieving the rank of Captain. He never took for granted the scholarships and educational opportunities he received, and worked to ensure others enjoyed similar benefits. He was board- certified in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology and practiced in Schenectady from 1964 to 2000, after which he volunteered at the Schenectady Free Medical Clinic. He enjoyed reading, traveling—from Kenya to Australia to Montreal—menu browsing, and summers in Cape Cod. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, who were every bit as devoted to him. Over the last several years he learned to accept loving care from others, particularly his caregivers from Home Instead, the way he had always given to his patients and the community. Services at Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union Street in Schenectady on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery in Rotterdam. As for giving in Alvin's honor, donations to Agudat Achim are welcome, as are contributions to any charity or effort that to you reflects his spirit and values. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020