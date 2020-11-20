1/1
Alvin M. "Skip" Johnston
Alvin "Skip" M. Johnston, 81, of Glenville, NY, passed away Monday, October 26 following complications from surgery. He was born on June 29, 1939 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Alfred "Mac" Johnston and Etta Naomi Johnston. He was raised in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania. He attended Penn State University before serving in the US Navy, where he attained the rank of lieutenant. He then attended SUNY Geneseo where he graduated in 1965 with a degree in English. Skip taught English at Mont Pleasant and Niskayuna High Schools in Schenectady, NY. He spent most of his career as a locomotive engineer for Conrail and CSX. In retirement, Skip alternated between spending summers in the Catskills and winters in Hudson, Florida. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf, building decks, and doing crossword puzzles. Skip was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lorraine "Lori" Johnston, and his sister, Julianne Peterson. He is survived by his sons, Alan, Mark (Mandy), and Derek Johnston, his step-children, John (Teresa) Frazer, Kimberly (Keith) Christmas, Amy Scott, and Monica (Wayne) Sandilands, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nephews.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 20, 2020.
