1/1
Alvin (Smitty) Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin (Smitty) Smith, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Mariaville Lake, NY on October 4, 2020. He worked for GE for 28 years, until he retired in 1994. After retirement, he hosted a Nascar group for 20 years and loved to garden. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dorothy (Stone) Smith; seven children, Mike, Ed, Karen, Kathy, Paul, Barbara, and Sherry, two deceased children, Ray and Brenda. He also has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. A Celebration of Life will be held on 10/10 between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Smith home. Face masks are required. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bond Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved