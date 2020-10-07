Alvin (Smitty) Smith, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Mariaville Lake, NY on October 4, 2020. He worked for GE for 28 years, until he retired in 1994. After retirement, he hosted a Nascar group for 20 years and loved to garden. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dorothy (Stone) Smith; seven children, Mike, Ed, Karen, Kathy, Paul, Barbara, and Sherry, two deceased children, Ray and Brenda. He also has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. A Celebration of Life will be held on 10/10 between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Smith home. Face masks are required. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com
.