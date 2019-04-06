Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Immaculate Conception
400 Saratoga Road
Glenville, NY
Alvina V. Fretto, 102, entered gloriously the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Glendale Home. Alvina was born in Schenectady on September 5, 1916 a daughter of the late Angelo and Madeline DeSimone Vernagelli. Alvina was a devoted homemaker to her family. Later in life, she worked at the Times Union and then as a Nursing Aid at Albany County Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Patrick Fretto, whom she married on June 16, 1935, until his passing on October 3, 1969; and her son, John Fretto. She is survived by her children, Angelo (Madeline) Fretto, of Scotia and Patricia (James) Simmons, of Mechanicville; a daughter-in-law, Audrey Fretto, of Latham; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, Rotterdam.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
