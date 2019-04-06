Alvina V. Fretto, 102, entered gloriously the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Glendale Home. Alvina was born in Schenectady on September 5, 1916 a daughter of the late Angelo and Madeline DeSimone Vernagelli. Alvina was a devoted homemaker to her family. Later in life, she worked at the Times Union and then as a Nursing Aid at Albany County Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Patrick Fretto, whom she married on June 16, 1935, until his passing on October 3, 1969; and her son, John Fretto. She is survived by her children, Angelo (Madeline) Fretto, of Scotia and Patricia (James) Simmons, of Mechanicville; a daughter-in-law, Audrey Fretto, of Latham; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, Rotterdam. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary