Amanda M. Slaven, 33, had her life taken tragically, Sunday, November 1, 2020 in a motor vehicle collision. Amanda was born in Catskill, NY to John Slaven and Patricia Shadick. She spent most of her life in Greene County before moving to Rotterdam several years ago. Amanda was a graduate of Coxsackie Athens High School and Hudson Valley Community College. She began working for New York State in 2007, currently she was a supervisor for the Department of Tax and Finance in Latham. Amanda was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, John "Poppie" Slaven. She is survived by her son, Matson Mrozinski, and Matson's father, Matthew Mrozinski, her father John (Kelly) Slaven, her mother Patricia (Rick) Shadick, her paternal grandmother, Emily (Charles) Morse, her maternal grandmother, Bernice McCabe, two siblings, Peter Bluschke, Nicole Grecco, four step-siblings, Josh and Nicholas Shadick, Christopher and Courtney Clickner, several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, along with her pets, Sam, McKenzie, Marbles and Godric. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12 noon at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Those wishing to extend their condolences to Amanda's family will have an opportunity to do so Saturday at the cemetery from 11:15 a.m. until noon, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society of your choice.





