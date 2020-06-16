Ambrose "Lefty" Frye
Ambrose "Lefty" Frye, 77, of Steers Ave., passed away at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Edward and Bertha Frye. A graduate of Linton High School, he was a self-employed carpenter since he was sixteen and owned and operated with his son Dan, L&D Trimming and Carpentry. Lefty was the beloved husband of Barbara Filutowski Frye, father to Leah Frye, and Daniel (Charmaine) Frye, brother of Myrtle Giovannone, Edward (Maryann) Frye and Deborah. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Ambrose's name to a charity of one's choice. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 16, 2020.
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
