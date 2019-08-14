|
Where have the years gone, seems like just yesterday. We were baking, or shopping or planning our day. Now it's aches and pains or whose appointment is next, with Aunt Anna's and my charts, we could fill a complete text. 19 long years Mom, where does the time go? It just seems to fly by, we all miss you so. We still recall fond memories thru happy smiles & tears a mother's love is endless, it continues thru the years. When you lose someone so dear, things are never quite the same. You're in our hearts for always, and there you will remain. While you're up in heaven beyond God's golden door, you're in my thoughts and prayers Mom For now and ever more. With all my love, Lorene
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019