Amelia Theresa Dejnozka
1928 - 2020
Amelia Theresa Dejnozka, 91, passed away June 25, 2020. Born on August 18, 1928 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Raffaela D'Ambrosio. Amelia worked for 21 years for the Saratoga Springs school system. After making the decision to retire from her position in 1980, she went on to provide many years of service to St. Clement's Catholic Church, from which she also retired. In 2005, Amelia decided to head south, where she went on to enjoy the remainder of her years in the sun and warm climate of Northeast Florida, living with her son Robert in Jacksonville. Amelia was an active member of the Order of the Carmelites, and Mary Margaret's of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus. Along with her parents, Amelia was predeceased by her husband Jack Dejnozka, as well as her 11 brothers and sisters. She leaves behind her son, Robert Dejnozka, her daughter Betty Burton, and three grandchildren Kelly, Jennifer, and Jack. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Amelia was always known for being caring, loving, and never judgmental. The world has lost a beautiful soul, and will never shine as brightly without her smile. We love you, mom. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Amelia's name to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Hospital. Family and friends are invited for visitation at 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A funeral home service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Following the current guidelines for public services, there can only be a maximum attendance of 30 people in the facility at a time. Immediately following, Amelia will be laid to rest in Maplewood Cemetery alongside her late husband. NYS currently allows 50 people with social distancing to attend outdoor services including at cemeteries. Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
JUL
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
JUL
1
Burial
Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
2 entries
June 29, 2020
...sending our love, prayers, and deepest sympathy.
Jeff and Brenda Vredenburg
Friend
June 29, 2020
To Amelia's Family and Friends,
We are saddened by your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
