Amelia Therese (Citrano) Curtin, 78, passed away peacefully in her home on December 14, 2019 after courageously battling cancer for many years. Predeceased by her husband of 55 years (Joseph Michael Curtin), Amelia's passing came only nine months after Joe passed away. Amelia was a loving wife, mother, 'Nonie' and friend. Predeceased by her parents Lena and Alfred Citrano, Amelia was born as the second of four children on November 21, 1941 in Boston, Massachusetts. After graduating from Canton High School in Canton, MA, she took a job as an Administrative Assistant at John Hancock in Boston. Two years later, on a blind date, she met Joe. They married on September 14, 1963 and they shared a marriage and friendship many admired. Always with a smile on her face when children were around, Amelia was the friendly, helpful Librarian Assistant for almost 20 years at Chango Elementary School and Shatekon Elementary School in the Shenendehowa School District in Clifton Park. Amelia was very proud of the fact that in her 40s she enrolled in college and received her associate's degree from The Sage Colleges in Albany, NY. Her strength, her sense of humor, her love, her caring, her hosting family gatherings and holidays will be missed by many. Amelia is survived by her five children; Joseph (Lisa), Brian (Shanda), Kevin (Lori), Maureen Brown (Jeff) and Christopher (Megan); her grandchildren, Kara, Ben, Lucas, Caitlin, Emma, Christy, Devin, Alexandria, Sam, Maeve, and Amelia; her sister, Stella Citrano Silverman (Larry); and her brothers, Al and Robert (Ann). Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing& Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Clement's Church, Lake Ave. Burial will follow at the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations in Amelia's memory can be made to: The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019