3/19/1972- 10/13/2018 Forty-seven years ago A priceless gift was given. A daughter who was sweet and kind, An angel straight from heaven. Your heart of gold was known to all. Your blessings you would share. With anyone who needed you, You always would be there. A friend to all God's creatures With two legs or with four. You comforted the very ill; Walked some to heaven's door. I miss your smile, your hugs, your laugh. Here I wish you could be; But I'm so grateful to the Lord For lending you to me. No exaggeration needed To describe a girl so rare. You left a big hole in our lives —More than our hearts can bear. And I wish all the people To whom you were so true Would kindly take a moment And say a prayer for you. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019