André Miguel Howard, 48, a resident of Fox Run, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Maria Parham Health. Born in Schenectady on November 22, 1970, he was the son of Bobby James Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC and Portia Howard Alston of Schenectady. André was a member of St. James Baptist Church, worked as an engineering inspector for the City of Henderson, was currently participating in Leadership Vance and was an avid NY Giants fan. Following college, he played semi-pro football for several years. His love of sports carried on throughout his life, he recently began refereeing youth sports in Vance County. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of J.M. White Funeral Home by the Rev. William Clayton. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christine Howard of the home; five God-children, Stasia Pitman of Schenectady, Jaleeka Buggs of Henderson, NC Tasheka Terry of Savannah, GA, Tyheen Hollenbeck of Schenectady, and Avery George of Niskayuna; his step-mother, Laurie Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC, his step-father, Ethirling Alston of Durham, NC; his maternal grandmother, Verdie Howard of Henderson, NC; two sisters, Dana Wolford (Andrez), and Chanon Massengale (Keith); one brother, Jason Alston; four uncles he considered brothers, John Howard, Jr., Arnold Howard (Cindy), Leon Howard, and Mark Howard (Evelin); three aunts he considered sisters, Mary Kathleen Anderson (Marty), Mary Katherine Alston, and Rene Bolton (Marlon); his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nancy and Ray Hollenbeck of Schenectady; three sisters-in-law, Anita Vachon (Rick), Pamela Hollenbeck, and Nancy Hollenbeck; and a large extended family that included many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Howard, Sr. and his paternal grandmother, Louise Smith. The family will receive friends following the service on Saturday at J.M. White Funeral Home. Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson, NC. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019