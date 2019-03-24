The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea DiCaprio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea DiCaprio Sr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrea DiCaprio Sr. Obituary
Andrea DiCaprio, Sr., 68, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with his family by his side. Andrea was born on May 16, 1950 in Alife, Italy the son of the late Domenico and Maria Felicia (Agrippino) DiCaprio. Andrea was a loving husband, father and Nonno. He was a dedicated employee for Pede Brothers and the Schenectady County Highway Department. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Santina Martello. Andrea leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Michela DiCaprio; his sons, Domenico DiCaprio (Sherrill Smith) and Andrea DiCaprio, Jr. and his wife, Becky DiCaprio; his grandchildren, Noah and Ella DiCaprio. He is also survived by sisters, Anna Silverio, Carmela Preston, Maria D'Agostino, Giuseppina Martellino and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the ICU Department at Ellis Hospital for their compassionate care of Andrea. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, Schenectady. Calling hours will precede the Mass at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now