Andrea DiCaprio, Sr., 68, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with his family by his side. Andrea was born on May 16, 1950 in Alife, Italy the son of the late Domenico and Maria Felicia (Agrippino) DiCaprio. Andrea was a loving husband, father and Nonno. He was a dedicated employee for Pede Brothers and the Schenectady County Highway Department. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Santina Martello. Andrea leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Michela DiCaprio; his sons, Domenico DiCaprio (Sherrill Smith) and Andrea DiCaprio, Jr. and his wife, Becky DiCaprio; his grandchildren, Noah and Ella DiCaprio. He is also survived by sisters, Anna Silverio, Carmela Preston, Maria D'Agostino, Giuseppina Martellino and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the ICU Department at Ellis Hospital for their compassionate care of Andrea. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, Schenectady. Calling hours will precede the Mass at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019