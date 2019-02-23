Andrea L. Maynard, 77, formerly of Broadalbin, passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Phillipsburg, MO surrounded by loving family and her faithful Yorkshire Terrier, Morty, at her side. She was born in Little Falls, NY on June 4, 1941 a daughter of Richard and Virginia Plato Ploss and was was the valedictorian of her class in Stratford, NY. Andrea received an advanced degree from Utica College of Syracuse University. She spent her life working as a teacher, beginning by teaching fourth grade, then high school sciences, and serving as a curriculum coordinator at Oppenheim-Ephratah Central School. Mrs. Maynard also taught at Bishop Scully High School in Amsterdam and at Herkimer County BOCES. She was a passionate and committed teacher who will be fondly remembered by many students, colleagues, and administrators. Andrea was a lifelong New York resident and resided in Broadalbin since 1975. She moved to Missouri in 2018 to be near her daughter. Andrea enjoyed being outdoors, and her favorite activities were hiking, exploring wild life, gardening, tree-hugging, golf, and other sports. She loved to read, and volunteered at local libraries in Wells and Broadalbin. Andrea was a member of an adult marching band and played several instruments. Her family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On January 26, 1963, Andrea married William C. Maynard. He died in 2002. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sons, David, who died in 1986, and William, who died in 2007. Survivors include a son, Daniel (Maria) Maynard of Charlton, NY; a daughter, Alison (Zane) McCaslin of Phillipsburg, MO; a son-in-law, Todd Best, of Circleville, NY; nine grandchildren Ricky, Kayla, Sarah, Deandra, Brianna, Kerri, Danny, Robert, and Mason; four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Anthony, Charli, and Franki; three brothers, Richard (Joyce) Ploss, Gerald (Donna) Ploss, and Bradley (Lisa) Ploss, all of Dolgeville, NY; 10 special nieces and nephews; and other relatives and close friends. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown, NY. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the David R. Maynard Scholarship Fund at SUNY Canton, in care of the funeral home. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary