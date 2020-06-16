Andrew A. Dagostino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew A. Dagostino, 89, passed peacefully away at home surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Services will be held at a later date due to the Covid pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation on Maple Ave., Scotia, NY. Please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com for further information and to pay your condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved