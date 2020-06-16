Andrew A. Dagostino, 89, passed peacefully away at home surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Services will be held at a later date due to the Covid pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation on Maple Ave., Scotia, NY. Please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com for further information and to pay your condolences.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 16, 2020.