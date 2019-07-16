Home

WILLIAM J. BURKE SONS/BUSSING CUNNIFF FH - SARATOGA SPRINGS
628 NORTH BROADWAY
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
518-584-5373
Andrew Ozolins
Andrew D. Ozolins


1942 - 2019
Andrew D. Ozolins Obituary
Andrew D. Ozolins, 77, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2019. A memorial service is planned to be held at the Elks Club in Saratoga Springs at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please visit the Go Fund Me page in Andy's name, https://www.gofundme.com/f/rvh99-recently-widowed that has been set up for Debbie Ozolins who is in need of your immediate help to live without the loving care of Andy. Online remembrances at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 16, 2019
