Andrew D. Ozolins, 77, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2019. A memorial service is planned to be held at the Elks Club in Saratoga Springs at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please visit the Go Fund Me page in Andy's name, https://www.gofundme.com/f/rvh99-recently-widowed that has been set up for Debbie Ozolins who is in need of your immediate help to live without the loving care of Andy. Online remembrances at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 16, 2019