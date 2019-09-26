|
A memorial gathering will be held for Andrew D. Ozolins, 77, who passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2019, at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge 161, 1 Elks Lane, Saratoga Springs on September 29, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Elks' PER's will hold their Ritual Service at 5 p.m. Born in Riga, Latvia he and his Mother escaped to Germany and when he was 10 years old, they came to Ballston Spa, supported by the Melanders' as part of a Sponsorship Program. A devoted family man, he was the loving and very caring husband of Deborah Dunlap Ozolins for 53 years. He was the father of Christopher A. Ozolins (AnnMarie Parisi) of Petersburg, NY, Peter A. Ozolins (Sarah Penk) of SanDiego, CA. He is also survived by granddaughter, Viviann Freya (4), of Petersburg; sisters-in-law, Susan P. Dunlap of Sausolito, CA and Jeannine Dunlap of St. Petersburg, FL, brother, Aivars Ozolins of Ballston Spa, and extended family. He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Bruce L. Dunlap and David C. Dunlap. Andy graduated from Ballston Spa High School excelling in sports and was a graduate of Union College. He worked at Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Schenectady for 14 years before joining his father-in-law, Stretch Dunlap, in the Hartwell and Shackelford Insurance Office in Saratoga Springs, NY. Andy then consolidated his office into PCI and Commercial Coverage Insurance of Ballston Spa. Andrew was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Saratoga-Wilton Elks BPOE #161 and started many new programs that are still continued by the Elks Lodge. Andy loved to fish in the area and all over Cape Cod. He also enjoyed poker, vacations with his family on Cape Cod, and more recently time with his beloved granddaughter. He spent many winters ice fishing on Saratoga Lake where he grew up. He was a great cook and griller and loved to create new recipes for friends and family to enjoy. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to continue the loving care for Debbie Ozolins who is living without Andy's loving help.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019