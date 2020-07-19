With great sadness we announce the passing of Andrew Domenico Panetta, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Schenectady, New York, and Fontechiari, Italy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 20th at 9:45 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Andrew's favorite charities, the local food bank; children's health and welfare charities, or St. Anthony's Church.