Andrew Domenico Panetta
With great sadness we announce the passing of Andrew Domenico Panetta, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Schenectady, New York, and Fontechiari, Italy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 20th at 9:45 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Andrew's favorite charities, the local food bank; children's health and welfare charities, or St. Anthony's Church.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
July 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences go to the Panetta Family. We share your sorrow for another precious life gone way too soon. We will keep Andrew joined together with his Dad Frank in our prayers.
Remo Muscedere
Friend
July 18, 2020
I had the pleasure of renting an apartment from the Panettas for several years back in the 1980s, so I would see their children there often carrying out chores and helping at the family businesses (Marianne's alterations and House of Charms beauty salon). They were so respectful, cordial and loyal to their parents that I knew they would be great successes in life. I am shocked to see of Andrew's passing, on top of Franco Sr.'s death at such a young age and the tragic death of Franco Sr.'s mom in Niskayuna several years ago. No family should have to bear so many tragedies, so it's especially depressing when it happens to a family that has earned the admiration, respect and love of everyone they meet. May the Gods of every religion comfort Marianne, Franco Jr., Tara and extended family for the rest of time.
With heartfelt sympathy,

Dominic Tom
Moreau
Dominic Tom
Friend
