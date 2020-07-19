I had the pleasure of renting an apartment from the Panettas for several years back in the 1980s, so I would see their children there often carrying out chores and helping at the family businesses (Marianne's alterations and House of Charms beauty salon). They were so respectful, cordial and loyal to their parents that I knew they would be great successes in life. I am shocked to see of Andrew's passing, on top of Franco Sr.'s death at such a young age and the tragic death of Franco Sr.'s mom in Niskayuna several years ago. No family should have to bear so many tragedies, so it's especially depressing when it happens to a family that has earned the admiration, respect and love of everyone they meet. May the Gods of every religion comfort Marianne, Franco Jr., Tara and extended family for the rest of time.

With heartfelt sympathy,



Dominic Tom

Moreau

Friend