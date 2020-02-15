|
Andrew F. Hotaling, 86 passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY on April 4, 1933, he was the son of Earl and Gladys Hotaling. Andrew was a proud decorated US Marine Corp veteran. He was a mortar unit leader in Korea involved in the initial invasion force of Inchon in 1950 and several other key battles throughout his almost two years in the country. He was a well respected glazier his whole life owning his own business at one point. Andy loved and was involved in local stock car racing since he raced in the 60's and 70's. He currently watched his son Randy, grandson Derrick and now great grandson Derrick Jr. (D2), the light of his life, all enjoy success on the track. He was predeceased by his son, Andrew J. Hotaling. Andrew is survived by his children, Randy Hotaling and Rhonda Pittman (Roger), "son" Derrick McGrew, Sr., best buddy, Derrick McGrew, Jr., special niece, Bonnie Hotaling; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and longtime companion, Rosina Brooks. Funeral services with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Andy may be made to the at or any other veteran's organization. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020