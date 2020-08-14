Andrew J. Palombo, 60, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury. Following Covid-19 mandates, 40 person maximum at one time and masks are required. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St. Glens Falls. Due to Covid-19 CDC guidelines, the number of people will have to be limited and please wear a mask. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls. For full obituary and to express online condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
