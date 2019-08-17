|
|
Andrew "Andy" Long, 84, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He was born December 1, 1934 in Plainfield, NJ to the late Rowland H. and Ruth (Way) Long. Andy retired from the US Air Force after twenty years of service. He later retired from a teaching career at Shenendehowa High School, New York where he also served as a soccer coach. Andy loved the LA Dodgers, gardening, his dogs and his family. He was an avid golfer who participated in many local tournaments and played in several local leagues. Andy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Valerie Long of Carlisle; three children, Andrew (wife Bernadine) Long Jr. of New York, V. Jane (husband Keith) Long-Koegel of Carlisle, and Elizabeth (husband Andrew) Richards of Lewisberry; four grandchildren, Andrew M. (fiance Heather) Long of New York, Christopher (wife Thammy) Long of New York, Emily (husband Kyle) Richards of Virginia, and Harrison Richards of Philadelphia; one great-granddaughter, Maydalee Long; and two siblings, Nelson W. Long of New Hampshire and Jane Hadley of New Jersey. A memorial service celebrating Andrew's life will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., 7790 Grayson Road Harrisburg, PA 17111. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019