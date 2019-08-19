|
|
Angela Capoccia, 88, died surrounded by her family on August 15, 2019. She was born in a family of 8 children on July 17, 1931 in the village of Fontechiari, Italy to AnnaMaria and Giovanni DiCarlo. She immigrated to America in 1948 to begin a new life. She moved to Schenectady New York where family had established. She quickly attended night school to learn the new language and began working. Angela's life revolved around her children and grand-children. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She would spend endless hours in the garden hand watering her vegetable. Her small garden created an abundance of jarred tomato paste, beets, beans etc. She enjoyed homemade pasta which was a staple every Sunday dinner. Every summer she looked forward to her weekends at her camp on Sacandaga Lake. She would cook homemade pasta over an open fire. A camp fire she took pride in starting with wood collected in the wooded area surrounding the camp. The camp brought her back to her childhood days of being back to earth in Italy. Angela was predeceased in death by her husband Giustino Capoccia her siblings Rosina DiCarlo, Guido DiCarlo and his wife, Ersilia DiCarlo, Domenico DiCarlo, Augusto DiCarlo; brothers-in-law, Ralph Capoccia and John Zurlo. She is survived by her children Josephine Polsinelli and her husband Biagio, and her son Domenic Capoccia. She adored her 7 grandchildren, Christopher Polsinelli, Vincenzo Polsinelli, Stephen Polsinelli, Gregory Polsinelli, Nicholas Capoccia, Justin Capoccia and Michael Capoccia. She is also survived by her sisters, Italia Capoccia, Luigina (Guiseppe) DiLegge, Costanza Zurlo and sister in law Diana (DiCarlo) Javarone. Her brother in law Luciano Capoccia and sister in law Santina Capoccia; many dear nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Fr. Richard Carlino and Sr. Maria Rosa for their years of friendship. The staff of Albany Medical Center Stroke Unit and Hospice for the comfort care given in the last week of life. Services will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12305, then to St. Anthony Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, where a Catholic mass will be con celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow Mass to the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Rte 7 Niskayuna. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi &Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Contributions may be made in Angela Capoccia's memory to St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY 12305 or The American Stroke/Heart Association at www2.heart.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019