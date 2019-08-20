The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Services
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
331 Seward Place
Schenectady, NY
Angela Capoccia


1931 - 2019
Angela Capoccia Obituary
Angela Capoccia, 88, died surrounded by her family on August 15, 2019. Services will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12305, then to St. Anthony Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, where a Catholic mass will be con celebrated at 11:00 a.m.  Entombment to follow Mass to the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Rte 7 Niskayuna. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi &Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Contributions may be made in Angela Capoccia's memory to St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY 12305 or The American Stroke/ at .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
