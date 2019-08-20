|
Angela Capoccia, 88, died surrounded by her family on August 15, 2019. Services will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12305, then to St. Anthony Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, where a Catholic mass will be con celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow Mass to the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Rte 7 Niskayuna. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi &Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Contributions may be made in Angela Capoccia's memory to St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY 12305 or The American Stroke/ at .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019