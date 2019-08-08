|
Angela M. Cavotta, 72, of Johnson Road, died peacefully on August 5th at Mary's Haven with her faithful and loving husband at her side, after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. Born in Troy on August 1, 1947, daughter of the late Angelo and Marion Izzo D'Aloia, she was a 1965 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Angela worked as a secretary and Administrative Assistant for Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in West Milton for 28 years before retiring in 2008. After retirement, Ang and husband Mike began taking yearly trips to Hilton Head and Florida for a few months each winter. An avid golfer, she always looked forward to joining friends for the Wednesday night Ladies Golf League during the summer months as well as bike rides and trips to the casino where she enjoyed playing the slots. Angela gave countless hours to Community Hospice of Saratoga, routinely volunteering for events such as the Touched by an Angel Gala and Friends for Community Hospice of Saratoga. Above all else, Angela enjoyed following her children and later grandchildren in all their academic and athletic accomplishments, rarely missing an event of theirs. She was a loyal "Red Raider" supporter. Angela was a loving wife of 50 years to Michael J. "Beau" Cavotta, whom she married on September 1, 1968, mother to Michael (Justine) and Theodore "Craig" (Mackenzie) Cavotta, both of Mechanicville, loving Gigi to her grandchildren Michael Jr, Gianna, Jillian, Madalyn and Skylar Cavotta, sister of Patricia (Fred) Anderson and Peter (Marilyn) D'Aloia, sister-in-law of Phyllis Belmonte, Anthony(Karen) and Theodore Cavotta and Aunt Ang to several nieces and nephews. Angela's family would like to offer sincere thanks to the staff of NYOH, Dr Resta, Mary's Haven, and Community Hospice for the care, compassion and immeasurable support given to them during this difficult journey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 U.S. 9, Round Lake, NY 12151 with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours for friends and family at the CHURCH prior to the Mass will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. The Cavotta family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, remembrances in Angela's memory be made to the Angela M. Cavotta Memorial Scholarship, C/O DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118.
