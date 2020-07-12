Angela M. Monaco 82, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born in Troy, NY on December 11, 1937 to Angelo and Barbara (Michele) DeVito. Angela was a secretary for the Ballston Spa Central Schools for many years. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. She was predeceased by her parents Angelo and Barbara, brother John DeVito and her son Father Harry Monaco. Angela is survived by her husband Harry and their children Patricia Gonzales (Hector) and Vincent Monaco (Nancy); grandchildren Stephanie Monaco (Sean), Dominic Monaco, Vincent Gonzales (Breanna) and Amelia Gonzales; great grandchildren Jameson, Marley and Elle; brothers Dominic DeVito (Helen) and Patsy DeVito (Sheila); sister Barbara Loatman; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Angela may be made to St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.