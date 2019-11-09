|
Angela M. Walker, devoted mother, passed away on November 4th, 2019 at the age of 62. Angela spent her life being the ultimate caregiver to her family, always showing graciousness and mercy to those inside and outside of her home. She was born on January 21st, 1957 to her parents, the late John F. Bowers and Maria (Mazzone) Bowers. Angela graduated from Mohonasen High School in 1975 and went on to work for numerous Trust Co. Banks as a lien closer. She was independent and original, enjoyed ballet and music and had the amazing gift of organization. A proud Schenectadian, Angela loved her city and learning about its' rich history. She had a passion for fashion and interior design. Autumn was her favorite season with a close second being summer where she would swim and sunbathe. Her fierce love for her children and selfless nature are a few of the things she will be forever remembered for. Angela's compassion and empathy along with her intelligence and quick wit gave her the ability to comfort anyone going through difficult times, always knowing the right things to say. Later these traits would give her the perseverance to face her own health challenges with a "must press on" attitude. Left behind to cherish Angela's memory are her loving children, her twin boys, Todd Williams and Shaw Williams and her daughters, Jessica Williams and Bianca Reedy (Dave), her granddaughters, Emma and Kelly Reedy; two brothers, John R. Bowers (Carol) and Michael Bowers (Cindy), her husband, Richard J. Walker, Jr. as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will take place on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, in Rotterdam. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish on Rosa Road. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorial contributions in Angela's honor may be made to online or mailed to 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To share online remembrances, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019