Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aycock Funeral Home
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
(772) 878-0049
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela DiNola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela P. DiNola

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela P. DiNola Obituary
Angela P. (Raviele) DiNola passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Alfonso J. DiNola and two children, Barbara J. Gill of Annapolis, MD and Frank C. DiNola of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Angela is also survived by her sister, Alice Bonk of Schenectady, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Angela was born and raised in Schenectady and moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1989. There will be a Memorial Service this Saturday, April 27th at Aycock Funeral Home at 1504 SE Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL starting at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in her name to the Altzheimer's Society.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now