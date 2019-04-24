|
Angela P. (Raviele) DiNola passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Alfonso J. DiNola and two children, Barbara J. Gill of Annapolis, MD and Frank C. DiNola of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Angela is also survived by her sister, Alice Bonk of Schenectady, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Angela was born and raised in Schenectady and moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1989. There will be a Memorial Service this Saturday, April 27th at Aycock Funeral Home at 1504 SE Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL starting at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in her name to the Altzheimer's Society.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019