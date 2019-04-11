Angeliki Jones, 73, passed away at home, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Angeliki was born in Temeni, Greece to the late Athanasios and Hrissoula Kriketou Athanasiou. She emigrated to America in 1969. She worked as a family care provider for the Capital District Psychiatric Center. Angeliki was a member and active volunteer of St. George's Greek Orthodox Church and belonged to the Philoptochos Society. She also volunteered at the Schenectady City Mission, including their soup kitchen. Angeliki was predeceased by her husband, Edward A. Jones, who died in 2013. She is survived by two children, Faith (Michael D.) Adamec of Rotterdam and Thomas (Shannon) Jones of West Charlton; one sister, Eleni Athanasiou; three grandchildren, Katherine Adamec, Matthew Jones and Leah Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service which will be conducted Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. St. St. George's Greek Orthodox Church. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with the Trisagion Service being conducted at 3:30 p.m., at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Clinton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019