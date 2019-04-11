Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. St. George's Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeliki Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeliki Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angeliki Jones Obituary
Angeliki Jones, 73, passed away at home, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Angeliki was born in Temeni, Greece to the late Athanasios and Hrissoula Kriketou Athanasiou. She emigrated to America in 1969. She worked as a family care provider for the Capital District Psychiatric Center. Angeliki was a member and active volunteer of St. George's Greek Orthodox Church and belonged to the Philoptochos Society. She also volunteered at the Schenectady City Mission, including their soup kitchen. Angeliki was predeceased by her husband, Edward A. Jones, who died in 2013. She is survived by two children, Faith (Michael D.) Adamec of Rotterdam and Thomas (Shannon) Jones of West Charlton; one sister, Eleni Athanasiou; three grandchildren, Katherine Adamec, Matthew Jones and Leah Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service which will be conducted Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. St. St. George's Greek Orthodox Church. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with the Trisagion Service being conducted at 3:30 p.m., at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Clinton St., Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.