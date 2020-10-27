Angelina M. DiGiorgio, 94, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Judith, where she had been living for the past five years after the death of her husband. Born in Schenectady on May 28, 1926 Angelina was the daughter of the late Louis and Carrie Tatangelo. She worked for the General Electric Company before her marriage to her beloved John, in 1946. She then became a stay-at-home mom. Angie was a very loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who placed her family above all else. She was predeceased by her husband, John DiGiorgio in 2015. Also predeceased by her sons-in-law, Stuart Spitz and Robert Donlon; siblings, Dr. Dominick (the late Nancy) Tatangelo, Jane (the late Angelo) Cicciu and Louise (the late Dr. Joseph) DeBlase. Survivors include her loving daughters, Judith Spitz, Roslyn Donlon and Angela (Thomas) Darby; cherished grandchildren, Lisa (Alex) Nitka and Matthew Darby. Also survived by her sister, Virginia (the late Lawrence) Patricca; in-laws, Dolores Fazio, Ralph and Carmela DiGiorgio; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. In keeping with Angie's wishes, services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.