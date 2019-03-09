Angeline Cacchillo, 75, passed away peacefully at the Glendale Home, in the early hours of March 4, 2019. Born and raised in Schenectady, Angeline was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She was also a graduate of SUNY Albany with a BA and MA in French and Spanish and was a Foreign Language Teacher at Mohonasen High School from 1965 to 1998. Angeline is survived by her loving husband, Robert, and her brother, Patrick. She can be described as a very loving, kind, and caring person. Along with a trait that stood out, was that anything she did was always accompanied by maximum effort. A special thanks goes out to Ellis Hospital and their critical care staff, for their wonderful care and support. Also the group of Doctors of Schenectady Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates who were exemplary. Working with this group was the surgeon, Dr. David Ford, a surgeon's, surgeon whose non-conditional support was evidenced by his non-required visits to Angeline on his days off. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 8:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday evening, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Memorial donations in Angeline's name may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady, NY 12303 or to National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019