Angeline M. Polomaine, 78, of Schenectady, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Friday, April 19, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Costello) Duffany. Angeline was employed as a certified nursing assistant at the Glendale Home for 28 years, retiring in 2000. She was passionate about bowling. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Angeline was truly devoted to her family. Angeline is survived by her four loving children, Anthony Polomaine of Schenectady, Joseph Polomaine of Schenectady, Barbara Kane of Schenectady and Deborah Richards (Mark) of Virginia. She is also survived by one loving sister, Maryann Premore of Schenectady and five loving grandchildren and six loving great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Angeline will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Viewland Cemetery in Rotterdam. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019