|
|
Angelo A. Frescatore, 87, of Halfmoon, NY, passed peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital, with his loving family at his bedside. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin Monday 11:15 from the funeral home followed at 12:30 by a Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Rt. 9 in Round Lake, NY. Burial with military honors will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Angelo's full obituary will be published in the Saturday edition of The Daily Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019