Angelo E. Gardino

Angelo E. Gardino Obituary
Angelo E. Gardino, 95, entered into eternal peace on Friday after a brief illness. Angelo was born in Schenectady on February 9, 1925 the youngest child of the late Joseph and Maria Messina Gardino. He was employed at the General Electric Company for many years. Angelo was predeceased by his siblings, Carmela Pisano, Salvatore Gardino, Teresa Gallione, Fred Gardino and Joseph 'Garf' Gardino. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jenny Daversa Gardino and many loving nieces and nephews. Private services were held at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
