|
|
Angelo J. Miano, 86, passed away on September 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. Angelo was born on January 9, 1933 to the late Frank and Grace Miano. Angelo graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1951 and then entered into the Army, serving in the Korean War as a Corporal. Angelo later worked for 33 years for The City of Schenectady- Parks and Recreation before retiring in 1994. Angelo was predeceased by the love of his life, Carlita, who entered into her eternal resting place on April 23, 2018, their infant son, Joseph, his sister, Antonia and three brothers-in-law. Angelo is survived by his children, Michael, Grace Polsinelli (Peter Salat), Carlita (Bob) Barnes, Antoinette Johnson, Angela (Mark)Clute and Catherine (Joseph) O'Brien; one step-daughter, Gloria Thomas Galaviz; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Angelo is also survived by his brother, Frank (MaryAnn) Miano; sisters, Anna Cacchillo, Jane Schwind, Catherine Evans, Stella Connelly and Rose (Don) DeFilippo and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 8 a.m. on Friday from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place at 9 a.m. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Angelo's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205 or online at www.community hospice.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019