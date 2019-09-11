|
Angelo J. Miano, 86, passed away on September 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. Services will be held at 8 a.m. on Friday from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place at 9 a.m. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Angelo's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205 or online at www.community hospice.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019