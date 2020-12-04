Angelo Joseph Insogna, 83, went home peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. A lifelong Schenectady resident, he was the son of the late Leo Insogna and Mary Messercola Insogna. He was brother to the late Nancy Insogna Harris and Dolores Insogna Mizzero, who still resides in Schenectady. Angelo was a loving and devoted husband, Father and Papa. He leaves behind his dear wife Rachel to whom he was married for 61 years this past September; and his loving daughters Maryrose Belanger and April Sellie both of Schenectady. He was also the cherished and adored Papa to his granddaughters Samantha Sellie and Davia Sellie, and his grandson Nicholas Belanger, who was his loving and diligent caretaker this past year. Nicholas blessed our family with the ability to keep Papa home and always surrounded by his loving family. For this we are eternally grateful. He was also survived by his loyal and faithful companion, Mugsy. Angelo was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. He was a member of the National Guard in his early years, and he then worked for the Schenectady Post Office for over 35 years retiring in 1992. He loved to spend his spare time drawing and making people laugh with his great sense of humor and wit. No one was ever sure what would come out of his mouth next. He was an avid hunter, and he deeply enjoyed his time at the hunting camp with all the guys. He also always enjoyed going camping with the family, especially to Hampton Beach, NH. His family was the most important thing in the world to him, and he often entertained them around the kitchen table playing his accordion. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bong K. Yee, Yon Yee and Dr. Joy for the tender care they provided over the years. Services will be private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Angelo's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com
.